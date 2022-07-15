Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company Supports Nola Coalition

Guy Williams presents a check to Ethan Cheramie, founder and CEO of On Scene Services. OSS Agent Daryl Odom, a retired NOPD officer, stands in the background.

NEW ORLEANS — Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company said it donated $50,000 to On Scene Services in support of NOLA Coalition with the goal of freeing up New Orleans Police Department resources and making New Orleans a safer city.

OSS employs off-duty, reserve or retired officers to respond to reported car accidents in New Orleans. The aim is to allow NOPD officers to focus their time and resources on major crimes while also reducing the time that drivers involved in accidents need to wait before assistance arrives.

“For the citizens of the metro area, this will be a better experience. Instead of waiting hours for officers to respond, OSS will provide a timely response to the scene of car accidents,” said Guy T. Williams, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company. “By not tying up NOPD officers at the scene of car accidents, they will be allowed to focus on the major crimes plaguing the city.”

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co. encourages other businesses, individuals, and civic and religious organizations to support OSS and make New Orleans a better and safer city.

The NOLA Coalition is a collection of local organizations and businesses with an “acute interest in helping to address crime and quality of life, for reasons of both life and livelihood.” An updated list of recommendations and coalition members can be found at nolacoalition.info.

With $3 billion in assets, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company has 38 locations in eight states that include 19 bank branches across Southeast Louisiana.