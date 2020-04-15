Gulf Coast Bank Announces Winners of Community Rewards Program

NEW ORLEANS – From Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company:

Today, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company President and CEO Guy T. Williams announced the ten winners of their 8th Annual Community Rewards Program. The Awards will be presented to the winners at a celebratory breakfast as soon as the shutdown ends. Since the program launch in 2013, Gulf Coast Bank’s Community Rewards Program has awarded $475,000 to local nonprofits.

Guy T. Williams, President and CEO said, “This year we realized that nonprofits will need the extra funds more than ever. We are happy to help.” The Community Rewards Program welcomed all 501c3 organizations located in the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, East Baton and Tangipahoa. With a limit of one vote per day per valid email address, the voting period was from March 2, 2020 until March 31, 2020. Congratulations to the winners:

Place Organization Award 1 Louisiana Punishers (Girls Softball Team) $30,000.00 2 Northshore High School Panther Pride Band Boosters $15,000.00 3 Slidell High Marching Tiger Band Boosters $10,000.00 4 Immaculate Conception School $4,000.00 5 Gretna BMX Raceway $4,000.00 6 Metairie Humane Shelter $4,000.00 7 Mount Carmel Academy $2,000.00 8 Bluetails Pet Rescue $2,000.00 9 Looziana Basset Rescue $2,000.00 10 St. Rita Catholic School $2,000.00

Williams also added, “We are looking forward to our next fundraiser, Auctions in August, to help our local nonprofits.” Auctions in August is Gulf Coast Bank’s annual event in which every Gulf Coast Bank branch hosts silent auctions. Each branch coordinates the donation of items and bidding throughout the entire month of August. One hundred percent of the funds from items sold benefit the non-profit to which they are assigned. For more information on this program visit AUCTIONSINAUGUST.COM or email marketing@gulfbank.com.