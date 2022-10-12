Guidry Joins Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver

NEW ORLEANS — Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver has hired Kansas M. Guidry.

Before joining the firm, Guidry served as a law clerk to the Hon. Jacques L. Wiener Jr. of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and to the Hon. Barry W. Ashe of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. She received her Juris Doctor summa cum laude from Tulane University Law School. While in law school, she served as editor in chief of the Tulane Law Review. Kansas also served as an extern for the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights and as an intern for Access to Justice. She received a Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude from Fordham University.