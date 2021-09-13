Guarantee Restoration Services Partners with Local School Districts

KENNER – Guarantee Restoration Services said it has mobilized multiple disaster recovery teams to help partners in south Louisiana respond to the damages caused by Hurricane Ida.

Resources included equipment for water extraction, large scale drying, generators, climate controlling, project managers and other trained professionals. Prior to landfall and immediately following the storm, the company began preparations to send equipment by loading trucks and securing all necessary personnel to assist with disaster efforts.

“Recently we have partnered with both the Orleans and Jefferson Parish school boards to assist when a disaster like this one strikes,” said Shawn Folks, CEO of Guarantee Restoration. “Our team has firsthand experience with large losses of this magnitude. We are working around the clock to develop scopes of work in order to begin the recovery process. There is no doubt that we understand the urgency in returning these schools to normal operations as quickly as possible.”