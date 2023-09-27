G’s Pizza Adds Menu Options for Specialty Diets

NEW ORLEANS — G’s Pizza (4840 Bienville Street) recently added more vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes to its menu. The restaurant’s CEO Gökmen Güler, who goes by the moniker “G,” wants his restaurant to be more inclusive for people with specialty diets. In addition, a multitude of menu items at G’s are also approved by Ochsner’s Eat Fit program.

“We want G’s Pizza to be a place where everyone feels welcome,” Güler said in a press release. “I want people with specialty diets to be able to just walk in and pick something that looks tasty and fits their diet.”

G said he and his employees worked hard to perfect the vegan menu and vegan options.

“A customer favorite from our vegan options is the Vegan Rainbow pizza,” he said. “It’s complete with vegan cheese, red onions, cherry tomatoes and fresh avocado.”

Ochsner’s Eat Fit program collaborates with restaurants, grocery stores, and more to promote nutritious meals. Many items on G’s Pizza’s menu are supported by this program, including G’s Narcissist pizza, including marinara, mozzarella, artichoke, pineapple, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, cilantro and chili pepper. Another example is G’s Nola Greenroots pizza, which features marinara, mozzarella cheese, white onions, roasted red pepper, garlic, artichoke, green peppers, olives, mushroom and spinach.

“We are so happy to partner with the Eat Fit program to support those with dietary restrictions and to encourage healthy eating in general,” Güler said. “Our chefs have been working hard to bring this idea to fruition.”

The appetizers on the vegan menu include fries, sprouts, tahini hummus and jalapeño cheesy bread. Many of these appetizers were adapted into being vegan-friendly dishes.

“I want people with specialty diets to have the best of both worlds: vegan and delicious,” Güler said. “With a special offer on food and drinks daily, it’s easy to find something affordable and delicious here.”