Groups to Present ‘Export Bootcamp’ Virtual Training

AVONDALE, La. — The U. S. Commercial Service New Orleans, in collaboration with local economic development organizations Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) and St. Tammany Corporation, invite new-to-export companies and existing Louisiana exporters to participate in a free virtual training session at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. The session covers topics such as logistics, market entry, trade finance, marketing, and legal.

Click here to register.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for JEDCO to work closely with our partners in St. Tammany Parish while also delivering valuable information and resources to our business community,” said JEDCO president and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Located at the heart of the largest intermodal transportation system in the South, our region is ideally positioned to expand our businesses on a global scale. In an effort to support our growing list of exporters, we are excited to offer this seminar to help businesses enhance their expansion strategies abroad.”

“St. Tammany Corporation is pleased to present this free educational session in coordination with the U.S. Commercial Service and our partners at JEDCO,” said Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation. “Our ongoing collaboration with the U.S. Commercial Service aims to connect existing business and industry in St. Tammany to the tools, resources, and best practices to expand their international business development and explore new markets for their products and services.”

Topics covered in this virtual session include:

Market Selection, Market Entry & Marketing Best Practices

Getting Paid, Risk Management & Export Financing

Logistics 101, including: Documentation, Duties & Taxes, Shipping, Warehousing & Fulfillment

Legal & Organizational Considerations

Lessons Learned, Featuring Louisiana Exporters

For more information about the U.S. Commercial service, please visit https://www.trade.gov/louisiana-new-orleans.