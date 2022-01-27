Groups to Host ‘World Cancer Day’ Webinar

NEW ORLEANS — On Feb. 4, the Louisiana Cancer Research Center and the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living are presenting a webinar to share information about cancer in Louisiana, updates on the treatment of smoking-related cancers, programs to help smokers quit, and access to cancer clinical trials.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in Louisiana with more than 26,000 diagnoses every year. Lung cancer claims the lives of more men in the state than any other form of cancer. It is well established that smoking significantly raises one’s risk of developing cancer.

The program will be moderated by Earl Benjamin-Robinson, DrHSc, CPH, the director of TFL. Other presenters are listed below:

Mark D. Sides, M.D., Ph.D., Tulane University Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Deming Department of Internal Medicine, Section of Hematology and Oncology, presenting “Lung Cancer Care in 2022”

Dr. Tyra Gross, Assistant Professor, Xavier University of Louisiana and Michael Celestin, Ph.D., LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health, Director of the Louisiana Tobacco Control Initiative, presenting “Smoking Cessation in Socioeconomically Disadvantaged Pregnant Women”

Daniel Johnson, MD, oncologist, Ochsner Health, presenting “Accessing Clinical Trials”

Chrishelle Stipe, MPH, NCTTP, TFL cessation manager, presenting “Smoking Cessation Strategies”

Register at https://www.louisianacancercenter.org/news/preventing-and-treating-tobacco-related-cancers