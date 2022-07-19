Groups Providing Web3 Training for New Orleans Teens

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Youth Empowerment Project, the Nieux Society, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and Gilded are presenting a three-day workshop to teach nearly 50 New Orleans teens the fundamentals of web3, NFTs and cryptocurrency. The camp is happening July 18-20 at YEP Youth Center, 1529 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. Campers are designing and minting their own NFTs. At the end, there will be a gallery showcase and NFT collection drop for founding Nieux Society members at the Nieux Society Headquarters, 2040 St. Charles Avenue.

Nieux Society members leading the workshop include Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints along with Melissa Sawyer, CEO of the Youth Empowerment Project; Farrah Ross, director of marketing at Gilded; and Michael Williamson, CEO of United Way of Southeast Louisiana.

The program hopes to position New Orleans youth for the “new frontier of technology by giving them the skills they need for success in web3. Students will walk away from the 3-day session with basic knowledge of web3, skills to create and mint NFTs, a new Chromebook, and connections to a community of creators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from the Nieux Society,” said a spokesperson.

“It is our responsibility to bring all of the opportunities connected to web3 to our city’s young people,” said Davis in a press release. “Too often, youth from underserved communities are the last to access new technology, and what we are providing them this summer is the opportunity to be at the front of the line, exploring this new frontier.”