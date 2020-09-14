Groups Provide Free Professional Photos for Job Seekers

NEW ORLEANS – The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk is partnering with United Way of SE Louisiana and the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation to host a free headshot session from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Given the current unemployment rate in our city and beyond, the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk wants to offer an opportunity for those seeking a fresh headshot for the job hunt.

Pre-registration is required. COMPLIMENTARY VALIDATED PARKING at the open flat lot or “Whale Lot” in front of the mall between the Convention Center and Hilton Riverside Hotel Garage off Convention Center Blvd for those in attendance. Parking not validated at any other parking lot. The Outlet Collection is also offering free validated parking for Louisiana residents with proof of purchase of at least $20 for the remainder of 2020.

What: Free Headshots at the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk

Where: Food Court at The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, 500 Port of New Orleans Place

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Reserve a spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/120049815229.

COVID Precautions will be taken.