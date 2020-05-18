Groups Provide COVID-19 Tests in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS – From the New Orleans City Council:

Starting Monday, May 18 through Wednesday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies run out, there will be mobile COVID-19 testing in the Lower Ninth Ward at the Sanchez Multi-Service Center.

LCMC Health, the New Orleans Health Department, and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center (LSUHSC) will be conducting a mobile testing campaign for COVID-19 across the metro area over the coming weeks. There will be 300 test kits daily on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The mobile campaign will bring walk-up testing to neighborhoods that have been heavily affected by COVID-19, with the goal of identifying early cases. Results are expected to be online or delivered within two to three days.

This testing site will also have a myriad of wraparound services, including:

Meals provided by Revolution Foods available to each person tested.

Healthy Start, WIC, CURE Violence, and Xavier Pharmacy will be present and offering services.

Humana, Inc. has donated Top Box Food Vouchers.

Language interpreters will be on-site to assist those who may need it.

If possible, bring a driver’s license or another form of identification and health insurance card for the individual(s) being tested. However, documentation is not required.

You will be eligible for testing if you are:

18 years of age or older

Have been recently exposed to COVID-19, or

Have recently had symptoms of the virus (however, you do not have to display symptoms to be tested)

Information about other testing sites throughout the city can be found at ready.nola.gov/mobile-testing. The Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association is now providing call-in assistance to people having trouble accessing the benefits and services they need. Any Lower 9th Ward resident who needs help should call 504-943-6000.

WHAT: COVID-19 Testing and Wraparound Services

WHEN: Monday, May 18 – Wednesday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until supplies run out.

WHERE: Sanchez Multi-Service Center, 1616 Caffin Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117





