Groups Present Webinar on Louisiana-Mexico Trade

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Economic Development, the World Trade Center New Orleans and the Port of South Louisiana are among the presenters of a webinar titled “Mexico: Emerging Energy Opportunities for Louisiana” from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 30. Octavio Miranda will give a presentation followed by a Q&A moderated by Gloria Garcia, LED local representative in Mexico and general director of Global BMT Consulting.

Who should attend:

Louisiana companies that are interested in establishing partnerships and alliances with Tabasco-based companies

What is gained by attending this webinar:

Insight and guidance on new opportunities and establishing introductions to public and private sector professionals in Tabasco

Click here to register.