Groups Present ‘Health is Wealth’ Webinar
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Complete Streets Coalition and New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce have partnered to present a webinar titled “Health is Wealth” to raise awareness about the importance of safe and accessible streets for Black businesses and individual mental and physical health. The event will start at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
The panel includes:
- Kelisha Garrett, Executive Director for the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce
- Jeffrey Schwartz, Director of Economic Development for the City of New Orleans
- Rica Trigs, Community Advocacy Director for the American Heart Association
- Rob Henig Bell, Campaign Manager for Bike Easy and the New Orleans Complete Streets Coalition and other special guests
Click here to register.