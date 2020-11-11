Groups Present ‘Health is Wealth’ Webinar

Site Staff,
Kelisha Garrett

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Complete Streets Coalition and New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce have partnered to present a webinar titled “Health is Wealth” to raise awareness about the importance of safe and accessible streets for Black businesses and individual mental and physical health. The event will start at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

The panel includes:

  • Kelisha Garrett, Executive Director for the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce
  • Jeffrey Schwartz, Director of Economic Development for the City of New Orleans
  • Rica Trigs, Community Advocacy Director for the American Heart Association
  • Rob Henig Bell, Campaign Manager for Bike Easy and the New Orleans Complete Streets Coalition and other special guests

Click here to register.

