Groups Present ‘Health is Wealth’ Webinar

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Complete Streets Coalition and New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce have partnered to present a webinar titled “Health is Wealth” to raise awareness about the importance of safe and accessible streets for Black businesses and individual mental and physical health. The event will start at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

The panel includes:

Kelisha Garrett, Executive Director for the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce

Jeffrey Schwartz, Director of Economic Development for the City of New Orleans

Rica Trigs, Community Advocacy Director for the American Heart Association

Rob Henig Bell, Campaign Manager for Bike Easy and the New Orleans Complete Streets Coalition and other special guests

Click here to register.