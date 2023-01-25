Groups Launch ‘Recyle Dat’ Initiative for Carnival 2023

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans is partnering with New Orleans & Company, Grounds Krewe, the Can Manufacturers Institute, ArcGNO and other groups to expand Carnival recycling efforts. The initiative is called Recycle Dat.

Residents can take advantage of these recycling options:

Up to five stationary “Recycling Hubs” for cans, beads and glass collection between Napoleon Avenue and Poydras Street.

10 stationary “Can Stations” for aluminum can collection only between Napoleon and Louisiana Avenue.

Bead collection bags distributed by volunteers

Recycling stations at the Convention Center

All aluminum beverage cans collected along the Uptown parade route will be driven to EMR Metal Recycling, which will pay market rate for the cans and then the revenue generated will be given to three local charities: Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, Louisiana SPCA and New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity.

“Together with Keep Louisiana Beautiful, we are committed to a cleaner Louisiana – not only for the millions of people who visit each year, but also the millions of people who call this great state home,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in a press release. “Recycling plays an important role in reducing waste and improving everyone’s quality of life. So support the Recycle Dat initiative this carnival season and catch or pick-up as many beads as you can so they don’t wind up clogging drains and harming our environment.”

Grounds Krewe also creates eco-friendly parade throws meant to displace imported, disposable, plastic offerings.