Groups Install Permeable Paving, Green Spaces to Reduce Flooding

Photo courtesy of Thrive Works Green

NEW ORLEANS – Jerusalem Baptist Church and Stronger Hope Baptist Church, both located in New Orleans’ Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, have completed the installation of permeable paving and green spaces designed to reduce flooding during heavy rain events.

Work on the Jerusalem project was completed by Thrive Works Green, a nonprofit workforce training program.

“Our program is truly one of a kind,” said Chuck Morse, Thrive executive director, in a press release. “We use a holistic approach, walking alongside our trainees before, during and after the program to ensure their needs are met, whether it’s with a weekly stipend, soft skills, mental health support, etc. After they graduate, we connect them directly with contract opportunities.”

The Greater New Orleans Foundation is a financial supporter of Thrive programs.

“We are thrilled to have funded this critical work,” said GNOF President and CEO Andy Kopplin. “Programs like this provide much needed green infrastructure jobs to our region’s residents and address the growing opportunities in our water economy. As New Orleans continues to see more and more rain, our future depends on the success of programs like this.”

Thrive has partnered on the flooding project with the Urban Conservancy, Green Light New Orleans, the Hoffman Triangle Neighborhood Association, the New Orleans Office of Resilience and Sustainability and faith leaders. The groups call themselves the Umbrella Collective. Funding comes from the Southeast Sustainable Communities Fund and the City of New Orleans.

“It’s been incredible to see these two church projects completed within weeks of each other,” said Dana Eness, executive director of the Urban Conservancy and leader of the Umbrella Collective. “We’re addressing vulnerabilities in a community that experiences the first and worst impacts of flooding. We are so grateful to the faith leaders who are stepping up as shining examples of what we mean when we talk about water stewardship.”

More information on Thrive Works Green and the Umbrella Collective can be found at www.thrivenola.org/greenworkforce and www.umbrellanola.org.