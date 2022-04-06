Groups Host Youth and Young Adult Career Expo at Xavier

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — On Tuesday, April 12, the City of New Orleans, JOB1, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and Total Community Action will host the second Youth and Young Adult Career Expo at the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center.

The “YOUth Matter” 2022 Youth & Young Adult Expo will get the future workforce (16-24 year olds) acquainted with employers and give current employers the opportunity to meet the city’s future talent pipeline. The expo will offer employment opportunities, training programs, as well as fun and interactive experiences that will ultimately improve and help our youth gain opportunities that are not always easily accessible.

JOB1 is also focused on addressing the total health and welfare of our youth demographic that has had their coming-of-age experience severely impacted by a global pandemic.

As we near the beginning of summer, The City of New Orleans and JOB1 have been intentional about engaging our city’s youth in the enriching and life-enhancing experience that is employment. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics, the youth labor force—16 to 24-year-olds—increased by 2.4 million in the summer of 2021 and 54.4% of American young adults were engaged in summer employment (USDL-21-1515).

“JOB1’s goal is to help enrich the life experiences of our youth by connecting them with resources, training providers and employers who are committed to guiding and engaging them in their endeavors, in addition to assisting with removing impediments to employment and life in general,” said Sunae Villavaso, director of the city’s Office of Workforce Development. “We have to be intentional about contributing positively to their young adult journey in light of the many adversities our youth are facing.”

Individuals, organizations, and schools can register to take part in the “YOUth Matter” Career Expo on JOB1’s website: JOB1nola.org. Parents are also encouraged to bring their children to the event.

Join JOB1 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register at JOB1nola.org.