Groups Host Virtual Discussion on Equity

NEW ORLEANS – The W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the New Orleans Business Alliance and local leaders will host a virtual discussion titled “Economic Dignity: A Vision for New Orleans” at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. The event will address economic development, workforce development and small business growth.

Featured panelists include:

Flozell Daniels Jr., Foundation for Louisiana

Lamar Gardere, The Data Center

Thelma French, Total Community Action

Hermione Malone, Good Work Network

Quentin L. Messer Jr., New Orleans Business Alliance

The panel will be moderated by David Baker, associate editor of The Louisiana Weekly.

Register now for and learn about future events at IAmNewOrleansVoices.com