Groups Host Job Fair Sept. 23 in Belle Chasse

SLIDELL — From Tri-Parish Works:

Job seekers looking for careers with ample opportunities for advancement can connect with employers hiring at the “Plaquemines Getting Back to Work” free job fair, on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Belle Chasse Auditorium. Hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Presented by Tri-Parish Works in partnership with Plaquemines Parish Government, Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry (PABI), and NextOp, the event will feature 30 employers from all industries that are hiring for entry-level, mid-level and professional positions. There will also be opportunities to connect to training and to hurricane recovery jobs.

Many employers will interview on-the-spot, and some will make job offers at the event, so job seekers should come prepared, dressed neatly, and with several copies of their resumes. Tri-Parish Works professionals are available to assist job seekers, from reviewing resumes to offering tips to nail the interview.

Jennifer Barnett, Director of Workforce Operations, describes Tri-Parish Works’ multi-level support for both job seekers and employers in the region. “As the workforce development agency serving our region, Tri-Parish Works connects talent to opportunity. We invest substantial funding every year to prepare job seekers across all industry sectors, and we work closely with area employers to recruit, train and retain the workforce they need.”

Job Seekers are encouraged to pre-register at www.triparishworks.net/jobevents and follow us on social media for daily spotlighted employers.

To register as a job seeker or employer, and for more information, visit https://triparishworks.net/jobevents.