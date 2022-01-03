Groups Host Film Business Expo Jan. 7-8 in Slidell

Getty Images

SLIDELL — The Northshore Cultural Economy Coalition and the City of Slidell present “The Art of the Film: Louisiana Film Industry Expo” on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The lineup of presenters includes Ed and Sue Poole of Hollywood on the Bayou; author Linda Thurman; composer, songwriter and vocalist Greg Barnhill; Reid Wick of the Recording Academy; composer, producer and conductor Jay Weigel; Christopher Stelly of Louisiana Economic Development; Trey Burvant of the Louisiana Film & Entertainment Association; Katherine Brooks, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, writer and director; Carroll Morton, director of Film New Orleans, Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy; Jason Waggenspack, the Ranch Film Studios; Bill Rainey, the Holding Tent casting liaison; actor/stuntman Austin Naulty; and actress Nicole Ferrier.

Presentations will cover career opportunities; music placement; industry incentives; and women in the film industry. The event also will feature winners of the “Create Your Own Movie” high school student poster competition.

Additional information about the expo is available via the Art of the Film Expo tab at northshorecec.org. The 2021 economic impact study, conducted by Camoin 310, is available at LouisianaEntertainment.gov.

The Art of the Film Expo is sponsored by Louisiana Northshore/St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission, Movie Poster Archives, the Northshore Collaborative, St. Tammany Corporation, Slidell Magazine and Northshore Media Group/The Lake WYLK 94.7 FM. The event is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the St. Tammany Parish Commission on Cultural Affairs. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The mission of the Northshore Cultural Economy Coalition, founded in 2009, is to facilitate growth, development and increased awareness of the cultural economy and its impact by focusing on coalition building, public policy, business support, outreach, advocacy and arts education. Membership is free and open to all cultural economy workers, organizations and businesses.

A study commissioned by Louisiana Entertainment, a division of Louisiana Economic Development, indicates the state’s motion picture industry generated annual economic activity of more than $800 million in 2020 alone, despite pandemic shutdowns.