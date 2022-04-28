Groups Host Consumer Packaged Goods Discussion

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Les Dames d’Escoffier International will host a panel discussion for consumer packaged goods entrepreneurs starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. The event is titled “How to Bring Your Product Idea to Market” and will feature “thought leaders” from some of the city’s CPG companies.

CPG startups and attendees may gain insight into the components of successfully bringing a product to market; the challenges and obstacles to expect; and how to navigate the current waters of the industry. Panel speakers include Christa Cotton/El Guapo; Logan Farley/Brass Roots Foods; Artemis Antippas/Greek Girls Rice Pudding; and Ericka Lassair/Diva Dawg Truck.

Since it was founded in 2017, the New Orleans chapter of LDEI – a nonprofit international women’s culinary organization – has offered support, education and resources for New Orleanians in the food, fine beverage, and hospitality professions.

Tickets are free for LDEI members and $10 for non-members and registration is required at https://www.lesdamesnola.org/cpg-event. Cash bar will be available.

LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who “create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, fine beverage, and hospitality professions.” It boasts more than 2,300 members in 40 chapters.