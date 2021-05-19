Groups Aim to Train Healthcare Workers in Old Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The Old Algiers Main Street Corporation said it has partnered with Resilience Force and Advanced Nursing Training to provide healthcare job training and placement for Old Algiers residents between the ages of 18 to 40. The program is powered by a $90,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

“We want our residents to stay in Old Algiers; we want to create opportunities so people can work here, raise families, own homes, become entrepreneurs and support a fledgling small business ecosystem,” said Valerie Robinson, OAMSC president, in a press release. “We continue to identify organizations and partners that want to work with us on our #EquityRising initiative designed to help our many under-served residents, thus benefiting the entire community.”

Advance Nursing Training, based in Algiers, works to provide opportunities for people to enter the healthcare industry. Resilience Force is a national initiative to strengthen and support the “millions of people whose work, heart, and expertise make sustainable recovery from disaster possible.”

“We are incredibly proud to be a part of this partnership that aims to strengthen our underserved neighborhoods of New Orleans,” says LaTanja Silvester, Louisiana director of Resilience Force. “It is through the investment of job training programs that we can continue to empower our communities by creating a secure pathway for workers to obtain the necessary skills they need to gain stable jobs and build their futures.”

For more information about this program, visit oldalgiersmainstreet.org/-equityrising.