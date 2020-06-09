Group Urges Diners to Order from Black-Owned Restaurants on June 11

NEW ORLEANS – A national group that created The Great American Takeout Day earlier this year is now encouraging diners to show solidarity with the black community by ordering from black-owned restaurants on Thursday, June 11.

New Orleanians can find more information here and a list of local restaurants here.

Local options include:

Backatown Coffee

Barrow’s Catfish

Bennachin

Boswell’s

Cafe Abbyssinia

Cafe Instanbul

Dooky Chase

Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine

Praline Connection

The Munch Factory

Willie Mae’s





