Group Urges Diners to Order from Black-Owned Restaurants on June 11
NEW ORLEANS – A national group that created The Great American Takeout Day earlier this year is now encouraging diners to show solidarity with the black community by ordering from black-owned restaurants on Thursday, June 11.
New Orleanians can find more information here and a list of local restaurants here.
Local options include:
- Backatown Coffee
- Barrow’s Catfish
- Bennachin
- Boswell’s
- Cafe Abbyssinia
- Cafe Instanbul
- Dooky Chase
- Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine
- Praline Connection
- The Munch Factory
- Willie Mae’s