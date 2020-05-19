Group to Host Virtual Second Line to Thank Essential Workers

NEW ORLEANS – From 19 Thanks:

In honor of Louisiana’s essential workers, let’s fill the air and airwaves with our state’s beloved unofficial anthem, “When the Saints Go Marching In.” On Tuesday, May 19 at 1900 hours (7 p.m.), residents of Louisiana are encouraged to unite to pay tribute to all essential workers in the state as part of the 19 Thanks initiative. This campaign recognizes and appreciates the wide array of industries and workers, our “Saints,” that keep Louisiana moving forward.

19 Thanks will host a Facebook Live event featuring 19 minutes of music and thank you messages from Louisiana musicians and celebrities across the state, including New Orleans Saints players, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Amanda Shaw, Branford Marsalis and others! Everyone can join in on the fun by posting their own videos, dancing along to the 19 Thanks Facebook Live event and thanking the “saints” in their lives. People are encouraged to use #19Thanks to spread the word.

Click here to participate.