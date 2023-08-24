Groundbreaking for New Mausoleum at Mount Olivet Cemetery

L to R: Dignity Memorial New Orleans Market Director Huey Campbell, Mount Olivet General Manager Al Delaney, New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Perry Sholes, City Councilmember Eugene J. Green Jr., New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Ashley Hilsman, Mount Olivet Sales Manager Dewanna McKinley

NEW ORLEANS – Mount Olivet Cemetery, a Dignity Memorial provider, hosted an Aug. 22 groundbreaking ceremony for a 3200-casket space mausoleum. The addition will help accommodate the growing number of families Mount Olivet serves at its 4000 Norman Mayer Avenue location in New Orleans.

City Councilmember Eugene J. Green Jr. attended the groundbreaking alongside New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Perry Sholes and New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Ashley Hilsman.

“We were thrilled to have our community partners join us to celebrate the beginning of this project,” said Mount Olivet General Manager Al Delaney. “We’ve always worked closely with each of our families to accommodate their wishes, and this new facility will allow us to provide more options for more people.”

Service Corporation International, owner of seven Dignity Memorial funeral homes and cemeteries in the greater New Orleans region, invested $5.7 million to build the new mausoleum on Mount Olivet’s Gentilly property. Established in 1918, Mount Olivet averages 450-500 funeral services each year, including traditional New Orleans jazz funerals, and serves families of all beliefs and faith backgrounds.