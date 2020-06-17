Grohl, Others Join Preservation Hall for an Online Benefit Concert

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, June 20, Preservation Hall will host ‘Round Midnight Preserves, a benefit concert inspired by a famed concert series that happens every year during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The live-streamed event will be hosted by Preservation Hall’s Ben Jaffe and directed by longtime Hall collaborator Danny Clinch. Round Midnight Preserves will feature unseen archived collaborations with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band as well as new performances from special guests and collaborators including Dave Grohl, Elvis Costello, Irma Thomas, Dave Matthews, Beck, Jon Batiste, Jim James, PJ Morton, Nathaniel Rateliff and others. The event will be live-streamed from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Preservation Hall Foundation’s website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

The concert is free. Donations will be encouraged during the simulcast to support the relief efforts of the Preservation Hall Foundation. Spotify will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to a collective total of $10 million. Additionally, a live auction will be held to win four “big shot” seats to a show at Preservation Hall in New Orleans, along with four tickets to one of the following artists’ shows in the US: Dave Matthews Band, Foo Fighters, Elvis Costello, Beck, Jim James/My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, and Jon Batiste.

In 2012, Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s Ben Jaffe created the Midnight Preserves event as a means to raise funds for Preservation Hall’s philanthropic work.

Click here for more information.