Grocery Chain Makes Louisiana Debut

LAFAYETTE — As part of a Gulf Coast expansion, discount grocery chain Aldi is opening its first Louisiana location on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 4518 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. The 22,000-square-foot store is one of several locations that the grocer plans to open throughout the state in the following year, said Corporate Realty’s Jonathan Fawer, who along with Richard Weber Jr. has been helping the company with site selections throughout Louisiana and parts of Mississippi.

“We are pleased to be working with Aldi,” said Fawer. “This is an exciting opportunity to represent a company that provides quality products, from food to household essentials, at low prices.”

The retailer announced plans to open approximately 20 new stores this year across Alabama, Mississippi, the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana as part of a larger national expansion. Additionally, a new Aldi distribution center is under construction in Loxley, Alabama. A company representative said the center will ultimately serve approximately 100 stores throughout the region.

“We’re proud to be opening our first store in the state of Louisiana and can’t wait for area shoppers to come discover Aldi for the first time,” said Heather Moore, Aldi division vice president. “We offer easy access to affordable fresh food and household essentials, as well as a great selection of regional items. Our new Gulf Coast locations will carry local favorites such as Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, Crystal’s Hot Sauce, Blue Plate Mayonnaise, Blue Bell Ice Cream and Luzianne Sweet Tea.”

Aldi touts low prices, plenty of “private label” product options, competitive wages and benefits, and smaller, more manageable store sizes.