Gris-Gris Re-Opens for Private Dining

NEW ORLEANS – After battling the ups and downs of operating a restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, Gris-Gris Executive Chef Eric Cook said he is changing up his business model and opening the restaurant again with a new spin: he’s launching a variety of in-restaurant dining experiences tailored to small groups. Starting Aug. 7 and continuing through September, small groups can book the entire restaurant for a private dining experience. Inspired by his “Dinner After Dark” series created many years ago, Cook and his team will work directly with guests to plan a unique menu specific to each party using local ingredients.

“We’ve really missed sharing our passion for true New Orleans hospitality and food,” said Cook. “We are continuing the fight to keep our culture alive and show the world our resilience as a united community – and friends and family around the table is a good place to start.”