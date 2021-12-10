Gregory Nielsen joins LCMC Health as Chief Operating Officer

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has announced that Gregory A. Nielsen has been named Chief Operating Officer of the health system. Nielsen assumed responsibility for leading the operational initiatives effective Nov. 29.

Nielsen comes to LCMC Health from American Physician Partners, an emergency and hospital medicine management company with over 2,000 providers at 142 programs in 18 states. Previously, he was a division president for RegionalCare Hospital Partners, an 18-hospital system that is now part of LifePoint Health.

In his new role, Nielsen will be responsible for enhancing accessibility for patients and improving efficiency for staff as well as deepening relationships between providers and services and our community.

“Greg is a high-energy, focused, and visionary leader who places great value on motivating all members of the team,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “His accomplishments in the healthcare profession are commendable, and I am excited to bring his leadership to LCMC Health where he will be an immediate contributor.”

A fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Nielsen has enjoyed a longstanding career as a senior healthcare executive in both the nonprofit and investor-owned sectors. In addition to American Physician Partners, he has served as divisional president of RCCH HealthCare Partners and CEO for CMH Regional Health System, Great Plains Health, Holy Rosary Healthcare, Weston County Health Services of Regional Health, and Mountainview Medical Center.

“I have been fortunate and proud to serve the healthcare industry since 1997. However, having the opportunity to join LCMC Health in a leadership role will be the biggest honor of my career,” said Nielsen. “In that last few years, LCMC Health has grown its positive reputation and continues to prioritize increased and equitable access to healthcare services for all Louisianans and beyond. The chance to be part of their mission to provide care that exceeds expectations is very exciting.”

Nielsen earned his master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.