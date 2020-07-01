Full time mediator since 1992. AV rated. Best Lawyers in America 2014-2020 Mediation, New Orleans’ Top Lawyers (2014) and America’s Most Honored Professionals (2015-2020). Gregg Collins Mediation Arbitration opened 2016. Has handled more than 2450 mediations ranging from simple two-party automobile cases to complex, multi-party product liability, trucking, Jones Act, toxic tort and business matters.

Energy Centre • 1100 Poydras Street, Suite 2900

(504) 616-7535 • jgreggcollins@msn.com