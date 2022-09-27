Greenfield Louisiana Partners with Contractor to Host Vendor Summit

WALLACE, La. — Greenfield Louisiana, in partnership with construction contractor Weitz, is encouraging local community members to register for a regional vendor summit by Sept. 30. The event will take place in October and details will be give to those who sign up.

Greenfield Louisiana, a subsidiary of Colorado-based Greenfield Holdings, is the agriculture business working to build a new $400 million grain export facility in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Women-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned business enterprises and other disadvantaged businesses are encouraged to register for the event along with anyone interested in contributing to the construction of Greenfield Louisiana’s Export Grain Terminal.

The company is looking for vendors who can provide the following services:

Concrete and masonry

Metals, wood, or plastics

Buildings – structural

Buildings – finishes

Equipment – permanent

Equipment – temporary

Mechanical, plumbing, HVAC

Electrical, instrumentation, IT, lighting

Furnishings

Earthwork

Landscaping, fencing, drainage

Utilities

Material processing and handling