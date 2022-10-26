Green Coast Enterprises Sells Interests in Pythian

Photo by George Long

NEW ORLEANS – Real Estate Developer Green Coast Enterprises has announced the sale of its interests in the Pythian, a historic mixed-use property located at 234 Loyola Avenue in New Orleans. ERG Enterprises now assumes full ownership of the building. Green Coast Enterprises, along with ERG Enterprises and Crescent City Community Land Trust, purchased the Pythian in 2015 and launched a major renovation. The new Pythian opened in 2017 with fully renovated facilities, including 69 apartments, a fresh food market, and healthcare and business offices.

The building originally opened in 1909 as the Pythian Temple, after Smith W. Green, a wealthy formerly enslaved person, commissioned its construction in 1908. For a time, the building stood as the largest structure owned by an African American in the country.