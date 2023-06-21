Green Coast Enterprises Helps Schools Conserve Energy

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The energy management team at Green Coast Enterprises is now working with 16 New Orleans charter schools to ensure classrooms are healthy, comfortable, and cost effective when students return in the fall. The goal of energy management is to save schools money while conserving energy. GCE energy specialists provide low and no-cost energy conservation measures which reduce electric and gas usage. School clients benefit from Green Coast’s ability to continuously monitor their building systems remotely, through their building automation system. The GCE team also tracks the schools’ utility usage to make sure the savings are being reflected on their bills.

“Over the past two years, our client list has doubled and we’re now monitoring 1.5 million square feet of local schools”, said Joe Ryan, vice president of GCE Services. “It’s our job to make sure these schools are comfortable, healthy and operating efficiently, and we take that job very seriously.”

As the Green Coast energy management division continues to grow, the team is committed to identifying additional opportunities for improving operations and reducing clients’ energy use and costs while improving the comfort and health of their buildings.

“The services Green Coast has provided over the past year have been exceptional and a huge help with keeping our HVAC equipment running smoothly and efficiently,” said Roland Major, director of operations at Mary McCleod Bethune Elementary Charter School. “We are looking forward to our continued partnership.”

Green Coast CEO Jackie Dadakis is proud of the work her team is doing.

“With rising energy costs, we are very proud that our work lets schools focus on their students, while we focus on keeping their classrooms comfortable and their bills manageable,” she said.