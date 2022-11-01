Green Coast Enterprises Announces Lake Charles Redevelopment Project

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises said it will redevelop a historic, 40,000-square-foot building in the 700 block of Ryan Street in downtown Lake Charles. The $16 million dollar investment aims to transform the vacant building into a thriving commercial space with food and beverage tenants on the ground floor and office space on the upper floors.

“We are excited to expand into southwest Louisiana, and into the Lake Charles market in particular,” said Jackie Dadakis, Green Coast CEO, in a press release. “We found a beautiful, historic building on the Ryan Street corridor that we get to return to commerce. It’s the perfect project for us. As with all Green Coast developments, partnerships with local businesses and building green are important to us and this project will exemplify those qualities.”

Green Coast is working with Chase Marshall Architects and MPM Developers on the project. Construction is scheduled to begin next year and to be complete by the summer of 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Green Coast Enterprises to the City of Lake Charles. Their reputation and track record is stellar, and we are honored to have them invest here,” said Nic Hunter, the city’s mayor. “A thriving and growing downtown corridor is critical to the overall health of a city. Green Coast Enterprises’ work to restore this historic structure while providing new options for retail, dining and office spaces will be an incredible addition to a block that is already an anchor for Downtown experiences. We look forward to seeing this development progress.”