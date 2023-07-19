Green Coast Enterprises Adds 2 Members to Services Team

NEW ORLEANS — The Green Coast Enterprises GCE Services Team is growing with the addition of two new team members. Jake Ponseti joins as an energy management specialist and Jeremy Roberts is a new green certification associate.

Ponseti’s role will be to support the various green building consulting services offered by the company. He’ll work with the director of utility programs on outreach and field support to perform business, contractor, and project development activities. He’ll support the energy efficiency team by connecting customers and trade allies with energy-savings opportunities, and he’ll assist with energy savings program participation. He will also provide research and development as well as project management help to the Green Coast Development and Hospitality teams.

Roberts will support the director of construction management with a primary focus on sustainability and green building consulting work. He’ll work with clients to ensure their projects are constructed in accordance with EnergyStar, Enterprise Green Communities and/or Fortified standards. He will be primarily responsible for completing energy audits and site inspections and communicating his findings to the clients to ensure timely resolution of any issues.

Green Coast CEO Jackie Dadakis is excited about the company’s growth and the potential she sees in both new hires.

“Jeremy has proven to be a real team player with a strong work ethic,” she said. “We’re excited to watch him grow as he takes on new responsibilities as part of the GCE Services team. When we first met Jake, he was working at one of our development projects, the Pythian Market. He eventually started interning with us, and it was obvious he was a good fit for the Green Coast team. He has the drive and passion needed for this type of work.”

“My father was an urban planner and taught me the importance of designing sustainable, walkable communities,” said Ponseti. “He was my inspiration for wanting to work in sustainable real estate and building practices. And I’m glad I’m helping to make that happen working at Green Coast. The company has a wonderful ethos of inclusivity.”

“Getting to work on various job sites in different capacities has really opened my eyes to the importance of sustainable building practices,” said Roberts. “I’m proud to be a part of this team and look forward to continuing to help my coworkers while learning all I can from them.”