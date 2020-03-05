Green Businesses Will Be Featured at NOEW Event

Photo courtesy Schmelly's Dirt Farm

NEW ORLEANS – Nonprofit business booster StayLocal will host informational roundtables featuring owners of green businesses at an event titled Know and Grow: Green New Orleans Businesses on Wednesday, March 25th at Pearl Wine Co., 3700 Orleans Ave. The event is scheduled as part of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, presented by JPMorgan Chase & Co. As an initiative of Urban Conservancy, StayLocal is spotlighting local business owners that have adapted their models to reduce or eliminate negative impact on the natural environment.

The event is part of the NOEW in Your Neighborhood series, which consists of four days of community-organized, citywide programming.

Each event roundtable will each feature one business; there are four roundtables total. Attendees at Know and Grow will each have 10 minutes at each business owner’s roundtable before circulating to the next “rapid” roundtable. Roundtables are designed for founders to provide detailed information such as company size, supply chain, profit, growth plan and more to attendees intent on trading questions and answers meaningfully at a fast pace.

This year’s participants are:

Atlas Handmade Beads, founded by Kevin Fitzwilliam, produces handcrafted beads from discarded magazine paper. The company’s bead strands have become sought-after throws from Mardi Gras float riders.

Mastodonte Construction, founded by Arien Hall and Louisa Abballe, has become known for installations of green infrastructure in response to residential clients’ requests for innovative stormwater management solutions to street flooding on their property.

Schmelly’s Dirt Farm diverts compostable waste from landfills and in turn provides nutrient rich dirt to those that grow. Founder Nicola Krebill has expanded pick up and delivery service options by managing a fleet of trucks and expanding operations to St. Bernard Parish.

tasc Performance is owned and operated by father and son Al Andrews and Todd Andrews, who source renewable bamboo material that is manufactured sustainably for their distinctive line of high performance clothing for fitness and other daily wear.

Event registration is free at noew.org. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.





Comments

comments