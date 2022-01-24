Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Announces New Board Members

L to R: Michael Sawaya, Samir Mowad and Tandra LeMay

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation has announced new members of its board of directors. Community leaders representing various industries throughout the greater New Orleans area are nominated by a current board member and approved by the board.

Details about the new members:

Margo Dubos is a proud New Orleans native and supports her community by serving on boards for numerous organizations around the city. Dubos is also a former publisher of Gambit, the news, arts and entertainment weekly newspaper.

Tandra LeMay is the state government affairs director for Verizon in Louisiana. LeMay joins the board with more than 25 years of experience in a variety of industries including sports, oil and gas and education. LeMay has previously worked for the National Football League, BP America and Fletcher Technical Community College.

Samir Mowad is the senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s New Orleans. A native-born New Orleanian, Mowad has 15 years of experience working in the hospitality industry and has served as a board member for various organizations throughout his professional career.

David Mueller joins the Sports Foundation board with almost 15 years of experience in marketing and brand management. A graduate of the University of New Orleans, he was named the director of corporate sponsorships at Ochsner Health in 2019.

Greg Mula is a financial advisor for Eustis Group Merrill Lynch. A graduate of Samford University, Mula sits on the Sports Foundation board with over three years of financial experience.

Michael Napolitano is a Physical Therapist at the Baudry Therapy Center. Napolitano earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Human Movement from Louisiana State University and his Associate’s Degree in physical therapy from Our Lady of the Lake College in Baton Rouge. He also supports Team Fox NOLA, a grassroots community fundraising program of the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Michael Sawaya is the president of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. With 43 years of experience in the hospitality industry, he is also a board member of the Greater New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, was selected in 2018 as one of Biz Magazine’s People of the Year and chosen as one of City Business Magazine’s Power 25 in Tourism and Hospitality in 2021.

The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation is a nonprofit corporation governed by a board of directors, which supervises and advises business affairs and various activities of the foundation. The board is composed of community leaders, industry experts and supporters of the foundation’s mission.