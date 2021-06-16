Greater New Orleans Funders Network to Host Virtual Gathering

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Funders Network will host its “Radically Reimagining Philanthropy Virtual Convening” from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. Edgar Villanueva, founder and principal of the Leverage Philanthropic Partners and Decolonizing Wealth Project will deliver the keynote address.

The daylong event will feature a host of panelists discussing the challenges to operationalizing a racial equity commitment within their institutions and the type of strategies to implement the radical reimagination of philanthropy that powers GNOFN’s mission. Some of these strategies include re-examining the use of power, the reallocation of funding, and the engagement of community, among others.

As the nation experiences the racial reckoning of the past year, the unpacking of white supremacy’s impact within the philanthropic sector has also accelerated.

“We have ample opportunity to begin to put action behind these conversations surrounding the inequities and lack of justice for people and communities of color, specifically in the philanthropic sector,” said GNOFN co-chair and convening speaker, Flozell Daniels Jr.

“There are far too many resources available for the inadequate responses that we often receive. I’m so excited to begin discussing implementation strategies regarding these issues on a larger platform and really just being aligned with other great people that are ready to do the work,” he said.

Event speakers will include moderators Darren Isom, partner at Bridgespan, and Jerry Maldonado, the Director of Cities and States at the Ford Foundation leading a discussion called “What Does It Mean To Lead?” This discussion will include highlights from GNOFN’s Radically Reminaging webinar series led by each of their Action Tables and potentially include one or two of the webinar presenters.

The session speakers such as Toya Randall of Casey Family Programs and Charles West of Square Button Group will frame for participants that the discussion will surround refining the framework based on the learnings from subsequent sessions during the final convening session.

These virtual webinar series began as a way to stay connected and uplift novel approaches within GNOFN’s Action Tables during the COVID-19 pandemic. GNOFN was founded on the values of equity and justice, with the intention to increase resources and build power for communities of color in the Greater New Orleans region.

The June convening is expected to present GNOFN’s restorative justice framework for radically reimagining philanthropy, discuss and workshop how philanthropy can support building progressive infrastructure in the South, promote best practices for operationalizing equity within philanthropic institutions both internally and externally, and ultimately, promote GNOFN as a field leader in operationalizing equity within philanthropy.

Registration for this event is free and can be found here.