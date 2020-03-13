Greater New Orleans Foundation Activates Disaster Fund

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Foundation, a local philanthropic organization, said it has activated its Disaster Response and Restoration Fund in response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“With official states of emergency being announced by both the Governor of Louisiana and the Mayor of New Orleans, the Greater New Orleans Foundation is ready to respond,” said the group in a statement. “We have the benefit of being informed by other states that are ahead of us in the arrival of COVID-19 to know that we are in the early stages of outbreak. The demands on our healthcare systems and nonprofits will only increase, and although social distancing is a critical strategy to slow the spread of the virus, we expect COVID-19 will have severe economic impact on our region’s economy.”

The Greater New Orleans Foundation announced immediate grants to VIA LINK, The New Orleans Council on Aging, Jefferson Council on Aging, and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana.

“When disasters strike, our nonprofits join other first responders on the front lines” said Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “We believe in pushing money forward to ensure that these organizations are best positioned to help our communities in moments of critical need, and that’s why we’re announcing initial grants today and opening our disaster fund to make sure our nonprofits have the resources they need to respond.”

Donations can be made to the Disaster Response and Restoration Fund by visiting www.gnof.org.





