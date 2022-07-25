Greater New Orleans Business Events

NEW ORLEANS — Here’s a list of upcoming New Orleans business events:

July 25

New Orleans & Company is promoting opportunities in the hospitality and tourism industry at a job fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Orleans East Hospital.

July 27

JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber will host a seminar on effective sales and networking strategies from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the JEDCO Conference Center, 701A Churchill Parkway in Avondale.

LED FastStart will host an online career fair that will connect job seekers with Louisiana companies filling a wide range of business operations and customer service positions. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register in advance or at the start of the event.

Join the New Orleans Chamber for dinner and curated connections, a “structured networking approach.” Enjoy a 2-course meal for an informal but focused discussion. “We will actively work to connect people at each table at assigned seats based on their industry and any requests noted in their registration.” 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Tujague’s.

July 28

St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce hosts business-to-business networking at 610 Hollycrest Boulevard in Covington. Members only attend at no charge to give a one-to-two minutes presentation about their businesses. Registration is required at StTammanyChamber.org.

July 29

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana presents a “Salsa Social” scholarship fundraiser event starting at 7 p.m. at the Kenner Lions Club, 2001 18th Street in Kenner.

July 30

The Press Club of New Orleans will be hosting its 64th Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards Gala from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Higgins Hotel.

August 4

The New Orleans Chamber presents the Women’s Business Alliance, a women-only event designed to empower women to speak up and discuss today’s issues, at Diamonds Direct, 3230 Severn Avenue.

August 4-7

Registration is now open for The Historic New Orleans Collection’s 13th annual New Orleans Antiques Forum sponsored by Neal Auction Company. This destination decorative arts event will take place in the French Quarter. “Neal Auction Company is widely considered the country’s foremost auctioneer of southern regional material,” says Amanda McFillen, director of public programs at THNOC. “We are thrilled to have them support the 13th annual New Orleans Antiques Forum that brings together experts and scholars from across the country to explore decorative arts in Mexico, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico and beyond.”

August 9

The Jefferson Chamber’s LiveWell Jefferson 2022 Worksite Wellness Summit will take place at Copeland Tower Living, 2601 Severn Ave.

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce and St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation host the Grow St. Bernard professional development series. All sessions begin with coffee, networking, and a light breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the SBEDF offices, 100 Port Boulevard in Chalmette.

August 19

The New Orleans Chamber’s Third Quarter Luncheon features Peter Ricchiuti, “the economist and the business professor you WISHED you had back in college.” Ricchiuti will provide an update on the New Orleans economy: rising inflation, rate hikes, oil & gas and more.

August 23

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce and St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation host the Grow St. Bernard professional development series. All sessions begin with coffee, networking, and a light breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the SBEDF offices, 100 Port Boulevard in Chalmette.

September 6

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce and St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation host the Grow St. Bernard professional development series. All sessions begin with coffee, networking, and a light breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the SBEDF offices, 100 Port Boulevard in Chalmette.

September 14-16

The Jefferson Chamber returns to the nation’s capital for its annual Washington D.C. Fly-In – Congressional & State Leadership Summit. Participants have an opportunity to learn about key issues facing the greater New Orleans region and meet with members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and state leadership. Register here.

September 20

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce and St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation host the Grow St. Bernard professional development series. All sessions begin with coffee, networking, and a light breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the SBEDF offices, 100 Port Boulevard in Chalmette.

September 23

The WYES “A Station for All Seasons” Gala is presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “An evening of champagne, cocktails, dancing with Deacon John & the Ivories, online auction and more.”

September 24

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Louisiana Affiliate will be hosting the Nola Team Hope Walk & Education Day at 8:30 a.m. at Ochsner Medical Center.

September 23-October 9

New Orleans & Company and 3090×3090 LLC have announced that the second annual NOLAxNOLA festival will once again “promote New Orleans’ deep inventory of music options and concerts, and showcase the world-class artists, musicians and legendary venues that comprise the musical landscape of the city.”

October 4

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce and St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation host the Grow St. Bernard professional development series. All sessions begin with coffee, networking, and a light breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the SBEDF offices, 100 Port Boulevard in Chalmette.

October 14

Loyola University New Orleans and the University of New Orleans will be hosting an online career fair from noon to 5 p.m. central time.

October 25

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce and St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation host the Grow St. Bernard professional development series. All sessions begin with coffee, networking, and a light breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the SBEDF offices, 100 Port Boulevard in Chalmette.

October 29

Susan G. Komen, the global breast cancer organization, will host a Race for the Cure at LaSalle Park in Metairie. “We are excited to welcome race participants in person this year and grateful for the opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer,” said Danny Aguirre, the group’s executive director.