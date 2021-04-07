Governor, Mayor Start Countdown to 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four in N.O.

L to R: David Sherman, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Paul Valteau.

NEW ORLEANS – The city will host the NCAA Men’s Final Four for the sixth time in April 2022 in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. This week, the New Orleans Local Organizing Committee – led by Tulane University, the University of New Orleans and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation – officially started the one-year countdown to the event with panel discussions featuring Gov. John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other special guests. The Governor and Mayor helped introduce organizing committee co-chairs David Sherman and Paul Valteau.

“Next year will be the first time we’ll be back to normal, except it’ll be better than normal,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “New Orleans is an easy sell; that’s why these national events like to come to New Orleans. When we get 75,000 or so visitors, it makes a tremendous difference for our city and state.”

Sherman, Valteau, Tulane Head Basketball Coach Ron Hunter, University of New Orleans Athletic Director Tim Duncan and Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Senior Vice President Jeff Rossi participated in a series of panel discussions that focused on the economic and community impact of the Final Four to New Orleans and Louisiana as a whole. The panel highlighted what the community can expect from the event and provided insight on planning for the Final Four during the pandemic.

New Orleans is no stranger to hosting world-class sporting events but preparing for the Final Four during the COVID-19 pandemic presents unique challenges for the NCAA, LOC and co-chairs.

“It’s an honor to work with the seasoned professionals of the New Orleans Local Organizing Committee that, despite a pandemic, have been and will continue working to rise above many obstacles to create a memorable Final Four for our community,” said Valteau. “We look forward to welcoming visitors back and letting the country know that New Orleans and Louisiana are open for business.”

In 2012, the NCAA Final Four drew more than 75,000 out-of-town visitors to New Orleans, accounted for more than 125,000 hotel room nights and generated an economic impact of $168 million. Additionally, the television broadcast of all three games drew a combined audience of more than 50 million viewers.