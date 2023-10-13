Government Watchdog Supports New Orleans Ballot Propositions

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — From the Bureau of Governmental Research:

New Orleans voters will head to the polls on Saturday to vote in several prominent races, including one for Louisiana’s next governor. But they will also decide three important local ballot propositions that will directly affect the future of their public schools, neighborhoods and city government. BGR has prepared reports on each one to help voters make informed decisions:

The Orleans Parish School Board is seeking to renew a property tax of up to 4.97 mills for an additional 20 years to support the preservation, improvement and capital repair of school facilities owned by the school district it governs, NOLA Public Schools.

The New Orleans City Council has proposed an amendment to the City of New Orleans charter to reorganize code enforcement functions into a stand-alone department to combat blighted property more effectively.

The City Council has also proposed amending the City charter to extend its minimum time to review the mayor’s proposed operating and capital budgets from one month to two months.

BGR is in favor of all three propositions.

BGR is a private, nonprofit, independent research organization dedicated to informed public policy making and the effective use of public resources.