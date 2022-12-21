Government Reports Surge in Firearms Linked to Crimes in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — An estimated 1 in 3 American adults own at least one firearm. The most common reasons Americans cite for exercising their Second Amendment rights include personal protection, target shooting, and hunting. But with nearly 400 million civilian-owned firearms in circulation, some have inevitably fallen into the wrong hands, fueling a nationwide surge in gun violence.

According to the FBI, active shooter incidents climbed by over 50% in 2021 compared to the previous year. Additionally, firearms were involved in over 234,500 violent crimes in 2021, a more than 30% increase from 2020.

Amid rising rates of gun violence, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives reported a spike in firearm trace requests from local, state, federal, and international law enforcement agencies. Guns that are traced by the ATF are typically those found at crime scenes. These guns have either been used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. It is important to note that not all firearms used in a crime are traced.

The ATF traced more than 453,500 firearms in 2021, up 16.2% from 389,300 in 2020 – and the increase is being driven by several states in particular.

Louisiana is one of 15 states in which the rise in firearm tracings exceeded the national average. The ATF traced a reported 13,702 firearms in the state in 2021, up from 11,041 in 2020. The 24.1% increase ranks as the ninth largest among the 50 states.

The most commonly traced firearms in Louisiana in 2021 were chambered for 9mm, .40 caliber, and .22 caliber rounds, in that order. These three calibers alone accounted for 62.2% of all firearms traced by the ATF in the state last year.

Rank State 1-yr change in firearm tracings ATF firearm tracings, 2021 ATF firearm tracings, 2020 1 Massachusetts 74.5% 3,193 1,830 2 Rhode Island 59.7% 661 414 3 Oklahoma 54.4% 5,246 3,397 4 New York 41.9% 10,198 7,187 5 Connecticut 40.9% 1,596 1,133 6 Illinois 28.1% 19,086 14,897 7 Florida 27.3% 34,331 26,966 8 Ohio 25.8% 20,723 16,472 9 Louisiana 24.1% 13,702 11,041 10 North Carolina 20.8% 22,918 18,973 11 California 20.2% 53,761 44,709 12 Wisconsin 19.2% 7,021 5,892 13 Texas 19.0% 45,351 38,109 14 Tennessee 18.2% 15,337 12,970 15 Kansas 16.7% 4,273 3,661 16 South Carolina 14.7% 10,661 9,295 17 New Mexico 14.1% 4,060 3,557 18 Indiana 14.0% 10,316 9,049 19 Kentucky 13.9% 6,764 5,941 20 Minnesota 13.4% 4,560 4,020 21 Wyoming 13.4% 288 254 22 Alabama 11.8% 8,797 7,868 23 New Jersey 11.5% 4,640 4,161 24 Delaware 10.7% 1,651 1,491 25 Pennsylvania 9.9% 15,186 13,823 26 Arizona 9.8% 12,027 10,952 27 Maryland 9.4% 9,710 8,872 28 Idaho 9.4% 1,345 1,229 29 Michigan 8.6% 12,274 11,301 30 Nevada 8.5% 6,687 6,164 31 New Hampshire 8.1% 692 640 32 Utah 8.0% 2,989 2,767 33 Colorado 6.7% 6,954 6,516 34 Georgia 6.2% 20,356 19,172 35 Missouri 5.2% 10,096 9,598 36 Arkansas 4.8% 3,516 3,355 37 South Dakota 4.0% 806 775 38 Oregon 3.8% 5,331 5,138 39 Washington 3.2% 5,478 5,310 40 Mississippi 2.2% 4,699 4,596 41 Nebraska 1.9% 2,181 2,140 42 Iowa 0.4% 2,555 2,546 43 Virginia -0.1% 12,019 12,033 44 Alaska -4.5% 778 815 45 North Dakota -5.9% 750 797 46 Montana -10.6% 1,125 1,259 47 Maine -17.9% 499 608 48 West Virginia -23.4% 1,671 2,181 49 Hawaii -24.1% 110 145 50 Vermont -26.1% 232 314