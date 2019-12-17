Gov. John Bel Edwards to Address Delgado Fall Graduates

Photo by Marie Constantin

NEW ORLEANS — Delgado Community College will confer degrees, diplomas and certificates to 1,542 graduating students on Tuesday, Dec. 17 during Fall 2019 Commencement Exercises at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

The Commencement Speaker will be Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Also addressing those assembled at Delgado’s Commencement: Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib, chancellor of Delgado Community College, and Lee Giorgio Jr., chairman of the Delgado Foundation Board.

Dr. Mostafa Sarwar, interim vice chancellor for academic affairs at Delgado, will preside during the Commencement Exercises. He will be joined by Elizabeth Shaye Hope, president of the Delgado Faculty Senate; Viet Tran, vice president of the Student Government Association; and Koren E. Thornton, acting president of the Delgado Alumni Association. Kristopher LaMorte, professor of theater, will announce the names of the graduates.





