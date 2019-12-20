Gov. Edwards, Supreme Rice Announce $20 Million Expansion In Crowley

CROWLEY, La. — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Supreme Rice President and CEO Bobby Hanks announced a $20 million expansion of the rice mill’s facilities in Crowley, Louisiana. The project will secure the company’s position as a leading rice processor by adding 25,000 square feet of manufacturing space, bringing the facility to 75,000 square feet.

Supreme Rice is the largest rice-milling operation in Louisiana. With the expansion, the company will retain 150 employees across Louisiana, including 105 at the Crowley site. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the Crowley mill supports an additional 374 indirect jobs, for a total of more than 475 jobs in Acadiana and surrounding areas.

“Louisiana’s natural resources and geographic position have blessed us with an agricultural bounty that is the envy of the world,” Gov. Edwards said. “This landmark Crowley company will celebrate 85 years in business in 2021, and they are celebrating this milestone with a reinvestment in the community. I congratulate the Supreme Rice team on this expansion and on the securing of great jobs in Acadiana.”

The new investment will allow the company to upgrade its current milling process to a new state-of-the-art milling process. New equipment to be installed will include the latest technology in milling machines and milled rice storage, and the project will include related railroad improvements at the site.

“Supreme Rice is pleased to announce plans to upgrade and expand our rice mill in Crowley, which has been in operation since 1937,” Hanks said. “This expansion is a commitment to our local community, to Louisiana jobs and to demonstrate Supreme Rice’s strong commitment to the Louisiana rice industry and to the success of the Louisiana farmer. The Crowley mill will undergo a major state-of-the-art upgrade and expansion in capacity to improve the ability of the Louisiana worker to mill, package and ship high-quality milled rice grown by Louisiana farmers to our customers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

Established in Kaplan, Louisiana, in 1936, Supreme Rice moved to Crowley the following year. Founder Joseph Doré built and implemented one of the first drying units in the industry, as rice processing moved from field-dried shocks and threshing to one-step methods. Since its founding, the company has expanded its reach and is shipping worldwide to more than 50 countries. Processing more than 1 billion pounds annually, Supreme Rice produces packages of white long grain, medium long grain, jasmine and brown long grain rice.

“On behalf of the City of Crowley, it is an honor to offer congratulations to Supreme Rice and its leadership on this great day,” said Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux. “With your leadership and compassion, we are very confident that you will have many years of success. Crowley is very blessed to have Supreme Rice call this city home. Again, congratulations and thank you.”

Louisiana Economic Development began discussing a potential expansion project with Supreme Rice in July 2019. To secure the project, the state offered Supreme Rice a competitive incentive package that includes $500,000 from Louisiana’s Economic Development Award Program to support infrastructure improvements, as well as a $300,000 Modernization Tax Credit. The company also is expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

“For over 80 years, Supreme Rice has been rooted in Crowley and continues to serve as a driver in our region’s agricultural economy,” said President and CEO Amy Thibodeaux of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce. “We are extremely proud of Supreme Rice’s expansion, which is a testament to the success businesses are having in Acadia Parish. We appreciate their endless commitment to the farmers and agricultural industry they serve.”

“Supreme Rice has a long history of helping fuel the growth of Acadia Parish and the surrounding region, and we’re proud they are expanding right here in South Louisiana,” said Troy Wayman, President and CEO of One Acadiana. “This expansion is a testament to Acadiana’s strong business climate, outstanding farmers, and our incomparable workforce. We’re honored to share this milestone with Supreme Rice and hope to celebrate many more.”