Gov. Edwards, Premier Health Announce Headquarters Expansion in Baton Rouge

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards and Premier Health Consultants CEO Steve Sellars announced that the company will expand its Baton Rouge headquarters, according to a press release from Louisiana Economic Development. Premier Health will make a $1.5 million capital investment in its Baton Rouge facilities as it expands administrative staff to support the more than 85 urgent care clinics it operates across 10 states, including 45 locations in Louisiana.

The project will create 50 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $50,000, plus benefits. LED estimates it also will result in 57 new indirect jobs, for a total of 107 new jobs for East Baton Rouge Parish and the Capital Region. Premier also is retaining 500 existing jobs in Baton Rouge.

“As Premier Health extends its reach across much of the U.S., its success resonates for the Capital Region with the expansion of its headquarters in Baton Rouge,” Gov. Edwards said. “Since its launch 22 years ago, the company has become a recognized leader in the urgent care industry. The demand for quality and accessible healthcare continues to grow, here in Louisiana and across the country, and we are happy to see Premier Health respond to that need with this expansion project.”

Founded in 1999 in Baton Rouge, Premier Health manages the day-to-day operations of a growing network of urgent care clinics that provides care to nearly 1 million patients annually. The company has entered into a joint venture with Michigan-based Trinity Health to expand its network of clinics into new markets. Premier expects to surpass 100 urgent care clinics in 13 states by the end of 2021, with plans for further expansion thereafter.

“Premier Health is proud to call Louisiana home,” Sellars said. “We care about our state and the people who live here. We also believe the need for improved access to convenient, quality healthcare is not going away, in Louisiana or anywhere for that matter. We are grateful to LED and the state of Louisiana for supporting our vision and helping Premier serve even more people. With LED’s support, Premier will continue to grow its administrative infrastructure and clinic footprint across Louisiana, resulting in more jobs and increased access to convenient, quality healthcare.”

To secure the proposed project, the State of Louisiana offered Premier a competitive incentive package that includes the comprehensive workforce solutions of LED FastStart® – the nation’s No. 1 state workforce development program for the past 12 years. In addition, Premier will be eligible for a performance-based grant of up to $250,000. The company also is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“It is exciting to see the expansion of yet another Baton Rouge-based company, demonstrating our strong economy and continued growth,” Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said. “Not only will this bring growth and new jobs, but we will also see the expansion of our healthcare sector during a pivotal moment within our community.”

“This project not only retains a Baton Rouge-headquartered company, but also lays the groundwork for major expansion in years to come,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “Quality healthcare is more important than it has ever been, and BRAC has been pleased to work with Premier to secure their future in the Capital Region.”