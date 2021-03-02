Gov. Edwards Declares March 22 Statewide ‘Red Beans and Rice Day’

BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a proclamation that Monday, March 22 will be Red Beans and Rice Day across the state of Louisiana – and three iconic brands – Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Brand and Savoie’s Foods – welcome the news.

“As Gov. Edwards said in his proclamation, red beans, rice and sausage is homegrown Louisiana comfort food,” said Robert Trahan, co-owner of Falcon Rice Mill and Crowley-based Cajun Country Rice. “And, these days, who doesn’t need some extra comfort?”

All three brands are donating to Second Harvest and Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to celebrate the occasion.

“We are thrilled that Gov. Edwards has seen fit to help us shine a light on this iconic Louisiana food and its nearly 200-year history,” said Freddie Lafleur, CEO of Opelousas-based Savoie’s Foods. “We want to do our part to make sure as many people as possible can join in the meal on March 22 and beyond.”

“Here in New Orleans, we’ve been at red beans and rice on Mondays for a long time. We know some folks across the state do the same, but we invite everyone to join us,” said Vince Hayward, CEO of L.H. Hayward & Company, owner of Camellia Brand, based in New Orleans. “There’s value beyond words in sitting down at the table with your family to a delicious home-cooked meal of red beans, rice and sausage.”