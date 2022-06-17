Gould Evans Rebrands as Multistudio

NEW ORLEANS — From Gould Evans:

After five decades of leadership in architecture, interiors, branding and planning, Gould Evans is now Multistudio – an impact-focused, multidisciplinary design practice that embraces interconnectedness and celebrates collaborative possibility. Gould Evans’ rebrand as Multistudio reinforces its commitment to building a culture that seeks diverse perspectives, promotes multidisciplinary collaboration and uses design to positively impact the communities and clients they serve. The name change results from discernment of how the studio has evolved and what it aspires to become as a socially responsible design collective.

Gould Evans was founded in 1974 by two classmates from the University of Kansas who shared a passion for vernacular architecture and design. From its humble inception, the studio has steadily grown and gained national prominence for architecture that is sensitive to place.

The studio has blossomed from its original vision into a 160 employee-owned design collective. It spans five locations — Kansas City, Mo., Lawrence, Kan., New Orleans, Phoenix and San Francisco — and has received more than 650 national and regional awards. Prominent projects include the Michelle Obama School in Richmond, Calif., Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Justice Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tulane University Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, the University of Kansas Earth, Energy, and Environmental Center in Lawrence, Kan., and the Olathe Indian Creek Library in Olathe, Kan.

“Multistudio is the evolution of our vision and ambition where we, and our clients, move into thinking what is possible,” says Anthony Rohr, FAIA, national managing principal.

Today, Multistudio is a nationally recognized practice that celebrates the regionally inspired tenets on which it was founded through a reinvigorated lens embedded in collaborative ideas and meaningful outcomes. The rebrand aligns Multistudio’s image with the ethos it embodies. As a result, many, yet one, the studio is unified in its vision of design’s potential in building a more meaningful and collective future.`