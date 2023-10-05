Gotcha Covered HR Merges with Delta Administrative Services

L to R: Teresa Lawrence and Patricia Pannell

NEW ORLEANS — Gotcha Covered HR has merged with Delta Administrative Services. A spokesperson for the newly blended companies said the strategic partnership offers clients a “cost-effective and efficient way to outsource their HR needs.” The Gotcha Covered brand will remain in use.

A minority and woman-owned business, Delta Administrative Services is a provider of HR solutions that caters to small and mid-size businesses. The company offers HR compliance, payroll processing, benefits administration, risk management/safety and access to HRIS technology. Its team handles taxes, payroll and compliance. The company’s majority owner and CEO is Teresa Lawrence.

Gotcha Covered HR was founded in 2014 by a labor and employment attorney to provide cost-effective professional HR support. Areas of focus include managing workplace risk through compliance strategies, developing people and culture, and improving HR structure. The company works with small business incubators and women and minority-led advocacy groups. Patricia Pannell is its president and CEO.

The two companies have partnered to offer a one-stop solution for all HR needs.