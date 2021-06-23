Goss Advisors Adds Director of Business Development

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – GWM Advisors LLC (“Goss Advisors”), a New Orleans-based RIA supporting successful independent financial advisors nationwide, has appointed David Symecko Director of Business Development. In his new role, Symecko will be responsible for building a business development team, onboarding individual advisors and advisor teams to Goss Advisors, and educating advisors about the benefits of the independent space.

Symecko has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, working primarily on business development with advisors considering a change to their broker/dealer or custody relationship. His robust industry experience provides him with the ability to counsel advisors at different points in due diligence and helping them grow an entrepreneurial practice. Most recently, Symecko worked in development roles at Fidelity Investments and LPL Financial.

“David has a proven understanding of the independent advisory space and a track record of building lasting relationships with advisors. In fact, David first recruited my firm to leave the wirehouse and start an RIA back in 2011,” said Alex Goss, CEO & Co-founder of Goss Advisors. “His support and professional guidance were essential to our founding team as we launched Goss Advisors. His insight, experience and advice are unparalleled within the industry, and we are excited to continue to build on the firm’s success with David’s skilled help.”

Symecko’s addition is the first step in an expanded effort to focus on business development and ultimately partner with more advisors who have a client-first philosophy. Goss Advisors currently serves over 110 independent advisors across 18 states and has $9.1 billion in combined brokerage and advisory assets under administration. With Symecko’s track record of working with advisors to navigate the complexities of transitioning to an RIA model that fits their business goals and commitments to clients, there is significant room for growth within Goss Advisors and its open-architecture affiliation model. The firm has experienced sustained growth in the last year, following its acquisition in 2020 to lead the 1099 wealth division of EdgeCo Holdings.

“Goss Advisors has a clear vision for its growth and approach to supporting advisors on the path to independence,” said Symecko. “I’m thrilled to be part of a growing team with a shared goal of evolving the advisor industry, creating a strong foundation for advisors seeking the independent business model and providing a network of support for superior client services.”

Symecko holds a Bachelor of Science in economics from Texas A&M University as well as numerous designations from FINRA. He resides in and will work from Houston, Texas.