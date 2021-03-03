Gordillo to Lead Hancock Whitney Private Wealth Management in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS —Hancock Whitney Bank has named seasoned New Orleans commercial banker Philip Gordillo as regional wealth manager for Louisiana.

A 25-year veteran of the Hancock Whitney organization, Gordillo will lead a multidisciplinary team of wealth professionals providing a myriad of services – including private banking and financial and estate planning as well as investments management – to high-net-worth families across the bank’s Louisiana footprint.

Chief Wealth Management Officer Miles Milton said Gordillo’s extensive experience in the commercial banking arena and his local civic and business leadership enhance client service connections among the bank’s wealth management, commercial banking, and other financial services divisions.

“Philip Gordillo has consistently garnered strong recognition and respect for his business and community commitment since joining the company in 1996,” said Milton. “His leadership, community involvement, and corporate banking experience bring further opportunities to strengthen the partnerships among Hancock Whitney’s commercial and wealth divisions as we deliver competitive, comprehensive advice-driven solutions focused on the unique needs of business owners, professionals, and families with generational wealth.”

Hancock Whitney manages and administers $26.9 billion of investments as of December 31, 2020.

Gordillo, a senior vice president, was previously head of Hancock Whitney’s corporate banking group in South Louisiana. He began his banking career with the company’s management training program after earning his economics degree from the University of New Orleans. He also graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He serves on the board of the Association for Corporate Growth-Louisiana Chapter and the advisory board of Jefferson Capital Partners. Gordillo is fluent in Spanish and is incoming treasurer of Trinity Episcopal Church in New Orleans.