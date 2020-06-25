Gootee Wins AGC Build America Award for the Sazerac House

The RGGC Sazerac project team displays the National Build America Award in front of a fermentation tank in the distillery area of the first floor exhibit space.

NEW ORLEANS – Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC was awarded the 2020 Construction Risk Partners Build America Award in the Building Renovations ($10 million – $75 million) category for its work on the Sazerac House. This is the second time RGGC has been recognized with this prestigious national award.

“I’ve been asked several times over my career what I love about construction,” said Ryan Gootee, president and CEO of the company. “This project defines it. Taking an empty building circa 1860 that has sat vacant since the 1980s and turning it into this beautiful gem says it all. Hats off to the RGGC team, Trapolin-Peer Architects and all of our collaborative partners for their amazing work. A special thanks to Bill Goldring and the Sazerac Company for allowing us to be a part of this marquee project.”

The Build America Awards honor AGC members who build the nation’s most impressive construction projects ranging across building, highway and transportation, utility infrastructure, and federal and heavy divisions. For over 30 years, the Construction Risk Partners Build America Awards have been given in recognition of excellence in the construction industry. These awards are given to projects selected by a panel of contractor’s toughest critics – other contractors.

The 51,987 square-foot Sazerac House is an interactive cocktail museum, active distillery, corporate headquarters and event venue all under one roof. The full-scale historic rehabilitation and adaptive-reuse incorporates two 1860s-era historic buildings which had remained vacant and derelict for 30 years. The six-story Sazerac House pays homage to the storied history of America’s first mixed-spirits drink and the official cocktail of the city of New Orleans, not to mention the namesake and home place of America’s largest spirits company. The museum experience immerses visitors in the cocktail culture of the vibrant city of New Orleans through history while elucidating the craft and traditions which inform the creating of spirits into the modern era.





